Google Cloud Compute and Scalability for Azure Professionals
Google Cloud Compute and Scalability for Azure Professionals

Google Cloud Training

Instructor: Google Cloud Training

What you'll learn

  • Create and configure a Compute Engine instance in Google Cloud.

  • Explain the difference between Google Cloud images and Azure Custom Images.

  • Compare and contrast Cloud Load Balancing with Azure Load Balancers.

  • Describe managed instance groups (MIGs) and how to use them.

There are 2 modules in this course

In this module, you will apply your knowledge of working with virtual machines in Azure to explore the similarities and differences with virtual machines in Google Cloud. You will learn about Google Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), routing and firewalls in Google Cloud, and the variety of options Google Cloud offers for connecting networks.

Compare Cloud Load Balancing with Azure Load Balancer.

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
