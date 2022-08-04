This is the second course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It aims to compare Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guide professionals on their use.
Google Cloud Compute and Scalability for Azure Professionals
This course is part of Google Cloud Infrastructure for Azure Professionals Specialization
Course
What you'll learn
Create and configure a Compute Engine instance in Google Cloud.
Explain the difference between Google Cloud images and Azure Custom Images.
Compare and contrast Cloud Load Balancing with Azure Load Balancers.
Describe managed instance groups (MIGs) and how to use them.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
0 quizzes, 2 assessments
Course
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 2 modules in this course
In this module, you will apply your knowledge of working with virtual machines in Azure to explore the similarities and differences with virtual machines in Google Cloud. You will learn about Google Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), routing and firewalls in Google Cloud, and the variety of options Google Cloud offers for connecting networks.
Compare Cloud Load Balancing with Azure Load Balancer.
Instructor
Offered by
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Recommended if you're interested in Information Technology
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.
If you complete the course successfully, your electronic Course Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Course Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile.
This course is one of a few offered on Coursera that are currently available only to learners who have paid or received financial aid, when available.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.
Yes. In select learning programs, you can apply for financial aid or a scholarship if you can’t afford the enrollment fee. If fin aid or scholarship is available for your learning program selection, you’ll find a link to apply on the description page.