-Experience working on Azure cloud services
-Familiarity with cloud concepts and technology
Google Cloud for Azure Professionals. A four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge to get started with Google Cloud.
Offered By
Apply your existing cloud knowledge to get started with using Google Cloud.
Explain best practices for the Google Cloud solutions such as IAM, compute, storage, containers, etc.
Interact with various Google Cloud services
Explain how Google Cloud’s resource hierarchy differs from Azure.
This specialization incorporates hands-on labs using our Qwiklabs platform.
These hands on components will let you apply the skills you learn in the video lectures. Projects will incorporate topics such as Google Cloud Platform products, which are used and configured within Qwiklabs. You can expect to gain practical hands-on experience with the concepts explained throughout the modules.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
This is the first course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge, and it compares Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guides professionals on their use.
This course focuses on Identity and Access Management (IAM) and networking in Google Cloud. The learners apply the knowledge of access management and networking in Azure to explore the similarities and differences with access management and networking in Google Cloud. Learners get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources.
This is the second course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It aims to compare Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guide professionals on their use.
This course focuses on compute resources and load balancing in Google Cloud. The learner will apply the knowledge of using virtual machines and load balancers in Azure to explore the similarities and differences with configuring and managing compute resources and load balancers in Google Cloud. Learners will get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources.
This is the third course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It compares Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guides professionals on their use.
This course focuses on storage options and containers in Google Cloud. The learners apply the knowledge of storage and containers in Azure to explore how they differ from Google Cloud. Learners get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources.
This is the fourth course of a four-course series for cloud architects and engineers with existing Azure knowledge. It compares Google Cloud and Azure solutions and guides professionals on their use.
This course focuses on deploying and monitoring applications in Google Cloud. The learners apply the knowledge of monitoring and application deployment process in Azure to explore the differences with Google Cloud. Learners get hands-on practice building and managing Google Cloud resources.
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
