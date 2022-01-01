Microsoft
Microsoft Azure is the name of Microsoft's public cloud computing platform that helps users with a range of computing-in-the-cloud services. Azure is the second-largest cloud platform used by enterprises, behind Amazon’s AWS platform, but is a favorite with companies due to its longstanding presence in the marketplace. Azure’s pricing and flexibility make it a favorite on the public cloud platform offering. Among the products the Azure platform provides to companies are software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS). These are used to help companies manage their data and networking storage, customer analytics, database management, machine learning, and other software services requirements. Azure can be used as an addition or replacement to a company’s servers on locations.
It's valuable to learn Azure as it could open up the world of cloud computing to you. Learning about Azure may help you better understand web hosting, data storage, and open-source technologies, and may expose you to different programming languages and frameworks that may be used in cloud computing environments. Azure is used as the cloud platform of choice for many companies, and people who know its mechanics may find better career prospects in the long run.
Some of the typical jobs that use Microsoft Azure include roles in data analysis, cloud computing engineering, cloud systems integration, DevOps engineer, Azure solutions architect, and other similar data engineering roles. Due to the popularity and high adoption rate of Microsoft Azure cloud services, those data professionals who know and are certified in Microsoft Azure are usually in high demand among enterprises for jobs in cloud application development and managing cloud infrastructures.
When you take online courses about Microsoft Azure, you will gain a core understanding of how cloud platforms operate, from learning the basics of scale storage to understanding key aspects of remote access. You could also learn about core workload features of Azure, data warehousing, and important security features. Additionally, taking online courses about Microsoft Azure may help you gain insights into systems operations, cloud applications, and networking security.