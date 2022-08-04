About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203) Professional Certificate
Intermediate Level

Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how to take advantage of this technology to an organizations benefit.

Skills you will gain

  • Choose Microsft Azure data technologies that meet different business needs and scale to meet demand securely
  • Describe common data engineering practices
  • Explain the differences between on-premises and cloud data solutions
  • Prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate exam
Instructor

Offered by

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

The Evolving world of data and the data engineer

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Services on the Microsoft Azure Data Platform

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Practice Exam on Store Data in Microsoft Azure

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROSOFT AZURE FOR DATA ENGINEERING

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203) Professional Certificate

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203)

