The world of data has evolved and the advent of cloud technologies is providing new opportunities for businesses to explore. In this course, you will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how a Data Engineer can take advantage of this technology to an organization's benefit.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203) Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
What you will learn
You will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how to take advantage of this technology to an organizations benefit.
Skills you will gain
- Choose Microsft Azure data technologies that meet different business needs and scale to meet demand securely
- Describe common data engineering practices
- Explain the differences between on-premises and cloud data solutions
- Prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate exam
Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Evolving world of data and the data engineer
Services on the Microsoft Azure Data Platform
Practice Exam on Store Data in Microsoft Azure
Reviews
- 5 stars66.02%
- 4 stars23.55%
- 3 stars5.79%
- 2 stars3.08%
- 1 star1.54%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MICROSOFT AZURE FOR DATA ENGINEERING
There are some questions inside quizzes or test exam with two possible correct answers but just limited to check one of them, and even a couple of questions with wrong answers!
Very well good understanding on azure data manage services as well as with open source how to deal with Both btach and Streaming data
It's a great course to understand different Azure services in great detail so you can use them as required.
Great overview of Azure cloud environment. I found helpful the summary on the different tools available for data, A.I and analytics projects.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203) Professional Certificate
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.