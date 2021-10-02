About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to create and manage data pipelines in the cloud using Azure Data Factory and Azure Synapse Pipeline.

Skills you will gain

  • Create data pipelines in the cloud
  • Manage data pipelines in the cloud
  • Integrate data at scale with Azure Synapse Pipeline
  • Integrate data at scale with Azure Data Factory
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Integrate data with Azure Data Factory or Azure Synapse Pipeline

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 27 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Petabyte-scale ingestion with Azure Data Factory or Azure Synapse Pipeline

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Perform code-free transformation at scale with Azure Data Factory or Azure Synapse Pipeline

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Orchestrate data movement and transformation in Azure Data Factory or Azure Synapse Pipeline

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

