In this course, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to perform different types of analytics through its’ components that can be used to build Modern Data Warehouses through to advanced analytical solutions. You will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics solves the issue of having a single service to fulfill the broad range of analytics requirements that organizations face today and take a tour of the core application used to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics. You will learn the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics that enable you to build your analytical solutions in one place.
- Use Azure Synapse Analytics to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns
- Describe the features and components that Azure Synapse Analytics
- Use Azure Synapse Analytics to build your analytical solutions in one place
- Use Azure Synapse Studio application to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Azure Synapse Analytics
In this module, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics solves the issue of having a single service to fulfill the broad range of analytics requirements that organizations face today.
Survey the components of Azure Synapse Analytics
In this module, you will take a tour of the core application used to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics.
Explore Azure Synapse Studio
In this module, you will learn the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics that enables you to build your analytical solutions in one place.
Design a Modern Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse Analytics
In this module, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns.
This was a good course which reviews basic concepts such as star/snowflake in preparation of developing an understanding of the Synapse Analytics platform.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This Specialization will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
