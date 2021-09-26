About this Course

Course 4 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Use Azure Synapse Analytics to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns
  • Describe the features and components that Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Use Azure Synapse Analytics to build your analytical solutions in one place
  • Use Azure Synapse Studio application to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Azure Synapse Analytics

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Survey the components of Azure Synapse Analytics

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Explore Azure Synapse Studio

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Design a Modern Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse Analytics

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

