Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics by Microsoft
4.8
stars
12 ratings
3 reviews
About the Course
In this course, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to perform different types of analytics through its’ components that can be used to build Modern Data Warehouses through to advanced analytical solutions. You will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics solves the issue of having a single service to fulfill the broad range of analytics requirements that organizations face today and take a tour of the core application used to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics. You will learn the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics that enable you to build your analytical solutions in one place.
This course is part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services for anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
This is the fourth course in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....
By Anna G
Sep 27, 2021
This was a good course which reviews basic concepts such as star/snowflake in preparation of developing an understanding of the Synapse Analytics platform.
By Arquitectura D
Mar 18, 2022
Very good course to understand what Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytic is and what it is for. Recommendable.