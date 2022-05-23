About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to perform data engineering with Azure Synapse Apache Spark Pools to boost the performance of big-data analytic applications.

Skills you will gain

  • Ingest data using Apache Spark Notebooks in Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Transform data using DataFrames in Apache Spark Pools in Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Monitor and manage data engineering workloads with Apache Spark in Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Integrate SQL and Apache Spark pools in Azure Synapse Analytics
Intermediate Level

Approx. 7 hours to complete

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Big Data Engineering

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 31 min), 14 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Query pools and manage workloads in Azure Synapse Analytics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Practice Exam on Perform data engineering with Azure Synapse Apache Spark Pools

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

