Microsoft certifications give you a professional advantage by providing globally recognized and industry-endorsed evidence of mastering skills in digital and cloud businesses. In this course, you will prepare to take the DP-203 Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals certification exam.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
What you will learn
You will refresh and test your knowledge of the skills mapped to all the main topics covered in the DP-203 exam.
Skills you will gain
- Demonstrate proficiency in the skills measured in the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure
- Outline the key points covered in the Microsoft Azure Data Engineer Associate Specialization
- Describe best practices for preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Prepare for the DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure Exam
After completing this module, you will have an understanding of Microsoft certification pathways, role-based certifications and jobs and careers associated with certification. You will also find out how to prepare for the proctored exam,including the topics covered in the exam, how the exam is administered and exam strategy, tips and tricks.
Recap on key topics
In this module you’ll review all of the courses that make up the Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure certification pathway.
DP-203: Practice Exam
In this module, you will recap on the key topics and concepts covered in this specialization and find out how the core concepts are weighted and skills are measured, before taking the full practice exam. Following this you will find out how you can book your certification exam.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This Specialization will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.