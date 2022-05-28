About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 10 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will refresh and test your knowledge of the skills​ mapped to all the main topics covered in the DP-203 exam.

Skills you will gain

  • Demonstrate proficiency in the skills measured in the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure
  • Outline the key points covered in the Microsoft Azure Data Engineer Associate Specialization
  • Describe best practices for preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Prepare for the DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure Exam

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 9 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Recap on key topics

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

DP-203: Practice Exam

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

