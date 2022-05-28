About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to perform operational analytics against Azure Cosmos DB using the Azure Synapse Link feature within Azure Synapse Analytics.

Skills you will gain

  • Query Azure Cosmos DB with SQL Serverless for Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Configure and enable Azure Synapse Link to interact with Azure Cosmos DB
  • Use hybrid transactional and analytical processing to perform operational analytics with Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Query Azure Cosmos DB with Apache Spark for Azure Synapse Analytics
Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Design hybrid transactional and analytical processing using Azure Synapse Analytics

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Configure Azure Synapse Link with Azure Cosmos DB

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

7 hours to complete

Query Azure Cosmos in Azure Synapse Analytics

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 11 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 4

1 hour to complete

Practice exam on working with hybrid transactional and analytical processing solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

