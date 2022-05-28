In this course, you will learn how to perform operational analytics against Azure Cosmos DB using the Azure Synapse Link feature within Azure Synapse Analytics.
You will learn how hybrid transactional and analytical processing can help you perform operational analytics with Azure Synapse Analytics. You will also learn how to configure and enable Azure Synapse Link to interact with Azure Cosmos DB and how you can perform analytics against Azure Cosmos DB using Azure Synapse Link. This course is part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services for anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). You will take a practice exam that covers key skills measured by the certification exam. This is the seventh course in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).