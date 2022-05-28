About this Course

Course 8 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Work with large amounts of data from multiple sources in different raw formats.
  • Create production workloads on Azure Databricks with Azure Data Factory
  • Build and query a Delta Lake
  • Perform data transformations in DataFrames.
  • Understand the architecture of an Azure Databricks Spark Cluster and Spark Jobs.
Course 8 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Azure Databricks

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Read and write data in Azure Databricks

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data processing in Azure Databricks

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 16 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Work with DataFrames in Azure Databricks

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 5 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

