Course 2 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for your data.

Skills you will gain

  • Design and implement data storage
  • Design and implement data security
  • Monitor and optimize data storage and data processing
  • Design and develop data processing
Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Data storage in Microsoft Azure

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 41 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Connect an app to Azure Storage

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Secure your Azure Storage account

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Store application data with Azure Blob storage

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

