Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
About this Course
Solid knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for your data.
- Design and implement data storage
- Design and implement data security
- Monitor and optimize data storage and data processing
- Design and develop data processing
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Data storage in Microsoft Azure
In this module, you will learn how using Azure Storage, Azure SQL Database, and Azure Cosmos DB - or a combination of them - for your business scenario is the best way to get the most performant solution. you will also learn how to create an Azure Storage account with the correct options for your business needs.
Connect an app to Azure Storage
In this module, you will create a simple application and add configuration, client library references, and code to connect it to Azure Storage.
Secure your Azure Storage account
In this module, you will learn how Azure Storage provides multilayered security to protect your data. You will find out how to use access keys, to secure networks, and to use Advanced Threat Protection to proactively monitor your system.
Store application data with Azure Blob storage
In this module, you will build an app that stores user files with Azure Blob storage.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This Specialization will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
