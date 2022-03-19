In this course, you will explore the tools and techniques that can be used to work with Modern Data Warehouses productively and securely within Azure Synapse Analytics. You will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns and how the common schema is implemented in a data warehouse. You'll learn the best practices you need to adopt to load data into a data warehouse and the techniques that you can use to optimize query performance within Azure Synapse Analytics.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
How to use Azure Synapse Analytics to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns.
- Design a Modern Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse Analytics
- Optimize and secure a data warehouse
- Design a multidimensional schema to optimize analytical workloads
- Manage a data warehouse
Microsoft
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Design a Modern Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse Analytics
In this module, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns.
Design a multidimensional schema to optimize analytical workloads
In this module, you will learn about how the common schema is implemented in a data warehouse.
Data loading and querying in Azure Synapse Analytics
In this module, you will learn the best practices you need to adopt to load data into a data warehouse and the techniques that you can use to optimize query performance within Azure Synapse Analytics.
Integrating pools and developer tools in Azure Synapse Analytics
In this module, you will learn how to integrate SQL and Apache Spark pools in Azure Synapse Analytics. You will also learn about the language capabilities that are available to create data warehouses in Azure Synapse Analytics.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This Specialization will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
