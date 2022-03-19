About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use Azure Synapse Analytics to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns.

Skills you will gain

  • Design a Modern Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse Analytics
  • Optimize and secure a data warehouse
  • Design a multidimensional schema to optimize analytical workloads
  • Manage a data warehouse
Course 5 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Design a Modern Data Warehouse using Azure Synapse Analytics

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Design a multidimensional schema to optimize analytical workloads

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data loading and querying in Azure Synapse Analytics

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Integrating pools and developer tools in Azure Synapse Analytics

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 18 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

