Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Warehousing with Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics by Microsoft
4.5
stars
14 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this course, you will explore the tools and techniques that can be used to work with Modern Data Warehouses productively and securely within Azure Synapse Analytics. You will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns and how the common schema is implemented in a data warehouse. You'll learn the best practices you need to adopt to load data into a data warehouse and the techniques that you can use to optimize query performance within Azure Synapse Analytics.
This course is part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services for anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
This is the fifth course in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....
Top reviews
By Arman N
•
Mar 20, 2022
great course for being familire with functionality of azure synapse analytics
By Koen v d P
•
Feb 2, 2022
Quality of the course is underwhelming. The labs only have the description of the activities, not the source files necessary to actually do them yourself. Then there are several technical issues (like external content not loading). All in all I would expect much, much better from a company like Microsoft.