Course 9 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to use Azure Data Lake Storage to make processing Big Data analytical solutions more efficient.

Skills you will gain

  • Set up a stream analytics job to stream data and manag a running job.
  • Describe the concepts of event processing and streaming data and how this applies to Azure Stream Analytics.
  • Use Advanced Threat Protection to proactively monitor your system.
  • Describe the various ways to upload data to Data Lake Storage Gen 2
Course 9 of 10 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Azure Data Lake Storage

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Secure your Azure Storage account

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 18 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Use Azure Stream Analytics

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 41 min), 8 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Practice Exam on Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 and Data Streaming Solution

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep

