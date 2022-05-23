In this course, you will see how Azure Data Lake Storage can make processing Big Data analytical solutions more efficient and how easy it is to set up. You will also explore how it fits into common architectures, as well as the different methods of uploading the data to the data store. You will examine the myriad of security features that will ensure your data is secure. Learn the concepts of event processing and streaming data and how this applies to Azure Stream Analytics. You will then set up a stream analytics job to stream data, and learn how to manage and monitor a running job.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala. An understanding of parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
You will learn how to use Azure Data Lake Storage to make processing Big Data analytical solutions more efficient.
- Set up a stream analytics job to stream data and manag a running job.
- Describe the concepts of event processing and streaming data and how this applies to Azure Stream Analytics.
- Use Advanced Threat Protection to proactively monitor your system.
- Describe the various ways to upload data to Data Lake Storage Gen 2
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Azure Data Lake Storage
In this module, you will learn how Azure Data Lake Storage provides a cloud storage service that is highly available, secure, durable, scalable, and redundant and brings new efficiencies to processing big data analytics workloads.
Secure your Azure Storage account
In this module, you will learn how Azure Storage provides multilayered security to protect your data. Find out how to use access keys, to secure networks, and to use Advanced Threat Protection to proactively monitor your system.
Use Azure Stream Analytics
In this module, you will learn the concepts of event processing and streaming data and how this applies to Azure Stream Analytics. You will then set up a stream analytics job to stream data, and learn how to manage and monitor a running job.
Practice Exam on Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 and Data Streaming Solution
In this module, you will take a practice exam that covers key skills measured in the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate DP-203 Exam Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). This Specialization will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta).
