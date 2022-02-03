Learner Reviews & Feedback for Azure Data Lake Storage Gen2 and Data Streaming Solution by Microsoft
About the Course
In this course, you will see how Azure Data Lake Storage can make processing Big Data analytical solutions more efficient and how easy it is to set up. You will also explore how it fits into common architectures, as well as the different methods of uploading the data to the data store. You will examine the myriad of security features that will ensure your data is secure. Learn the concepts of event processing and streaming data and how this applies to Azure Stream Analytics. You will then set up a stream analytics job to stream data, and learn how to manage and monitor a running job.
This course is part of a Specialization intended for Data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services for anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta). You will take a practice exam that covers key skills measured by the certification exam.
This is the ninth course in a program of 10 courses to help prepare you to take the exam so that you can have expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. The Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge expertise in integrating, transforming, and consolidating data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
By the end of this Specialization, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure (beta)....
By Koen v d P
Feb 3, 2022
The excercises are copy/paste from Microsoft Docs. They use a sandbox which is, of course, not supported on Coursera. That means you can't actually do the excercises.
I expected more from a big company like Microsoft......