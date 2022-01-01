- Develop for Azure storage
Microsoft Azure Data Engineering Associate (DP-203) Professional Certificate
Launch Your Career in Data Engineering. Master designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services
What you will learn
You will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how to take advantage of this technology to an organizations benefit.
You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for your data.
You will learn how to create and manage data pipelines in the cloud using Azure Data Factory and Azure Synapse Pipeline.
How to use Azure Synapse Analytics to build Data Warehouses using modern architecture patterns.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what they are learning. They use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox. This is a free environment that allows learners to explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services.
For example, when you learn about integrating, transforming, and consolidating data; you will work in a temporary Azure environment called the Sandbox or directly in the Azure Portal. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace.
You will need a Microsoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
Knowledge of data processing languages, such as SQL, Python, or Scala, and understanding parallel processing and data architecture patterns.
There are 10 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Microsoft Azure for Data Engineering
The world of data has evolved and the advent of cloud technologies is providing new opportunities for businesses to explore. In this course, you will learn the various data platform technologies available, and how a Data Engineer can take advantage of this technology to an organization's benefit.
Data Storage in Microsoft Azure
Azure provides a variety of ways to store data: unstructured, archival, relational, and more. In this course, you will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data you want to store in the cloud.
Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory
In this course, you will learn how to create and manage data pipelines in the cloud using Azure Data Factory.
Introduction to Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics
In this course, you will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics enables you to perform different types of analytics through its’ components that can be used to build Modern Data Warehouses through to advanced analytical solutions. You will learn how Azure Synapse Analytics solves the issue of having a single service to fulfill the broad range of analytics requirements that organizations face today and take a tour of the core application used to interact with the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics. You will learn the various components of Azure Synapse Analytics that enable you to build your analytical solutions in one place.
