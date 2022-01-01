Placeholder
This Professional Certificate is intended for data engineers and developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services anyone interested in preparing for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure. This Professional Certificate will help you develop expertise in designing and implementing data solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. You will learn how to integrate, transform, and consolidate data from various structured and unstructured data systems into structures that are suitable for building analytics solutions that use Microsoft Azure data services. This program consists of 10 courses to help prepare you to take Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this Professional Certificate, you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure.
There are 10 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Microsoft Azure for Data Engineering

4.5
stars
153 ratings
26 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Data Storage in Microsoft Azure

4.5
stars
45 ratings
9 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Data Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Factory

3.9
stars
41 ratings
14 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Introduction to Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics

4.4
stars
16 ratings
5 reviews

Microsoft

