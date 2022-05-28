About this Course

6,842 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience of using Python to explore data and train machine learning models with open-source frameworks, like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and TensorFlow.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience of using Python to explore data and train machine learning models with open-source frameworks, like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and TensorFlow.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Prepare for the DP-100: Designing and implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure Exam

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 11 min), 10 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Exam preparation - Course 1

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Exam preparation - Course 2

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Exam preparation - Course 3

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)

About the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder