About this Course

20,977 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of basic mathematical concepts is important and some experience with Python is also beneficial.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to plan and create a working environment for data science workloads on Azure and how to run data experiments and train predictive models.

Skills you will gain

  • Manage Azure resources for machine learning
  • Deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions
  • Run experiments and train models
  • Implement responsible machine learning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Knowledge of basic mathematical concepts is important and some experience with Python is also beneficial.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Explore data and create models to predict numeric values

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 14 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Train and evaluate classification and clustering models

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 9 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Train and evaluate deep learning models

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE MACHINE LEARNING MODELS IN MICROSOFT AZURE

View all reviews

About the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization

Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder