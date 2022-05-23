Azure Machine Learning is a cloud platform for training, deploying, managing, and monitoring machine learning models. In this course, you will learn how to use the Azure Machine Learning Python SDK to create and manage enterprise-ready ML solutions.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Experience of training machine learning models with Python and open-source frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow.
What you will learn
You will learn how to use the Azure Machine Learning Python SDK to create and manage enterprise-ready ML solutions.
Skills you will gain
- Work with Data and Compute in Azure Machine Learning
- Use the Azure Machine Learning SDK to train a model
- Select models and protect sensitive data
- Orchestrate pipelines and deploy real-time machine learning services with Azure Machine Learning
- Deploy batch inference pipelines and tune hyperparameters with Azure Machine Learning
Experience of training machine learning models with Python and open-source frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow.
Offered by
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Use the Azure Machine Learning SDK to train a model
Azure Machine Learning provides a cloud-based platform for training, deploying, and managing machine learning models. In this module, you will learn how to provision an Azure Machine Learning workspace. You will use tools and interfaces to work with Azure Machine Learning and run code-based experiments in an Azure Machine Learning workspace. finally, you will learn how to use Azure Machine Learning to train a model and register it in a workspace.
Work with Data and Compute in Azure Machine Learning
Data is the foundation of machine learning. In this module, you will learn how to work with datastores and datasets in Azure Machine Learning, enabling you to build scalable, cloud-based model training solutions. You'll also learn how to use cloud compute in Azure Machine Learning to run training experiments at scale.
Orchestrate pipelines and deploy real-time machine learning services with Azure Machine Learning
Orchestrating machine learning training with pipelines is a key element of DevOps for machine learning. In this module, you'll learn how to create, publish, and run pipelines to train models in Azure Machine Learning. You'll also learn how to register and deploy ML models with the Azure Machine Learning service.
Deploy batch inference pipelines and tune hyperparameters with Azure Machine Learning
Machine learning models are often used to generate predictions from large numbers of observations in a batch process. You will accomplish this using Azure Machine Learning to publish a batch inference pipeline. You will also leverage cloud-scale experiments to choose optimal hyperparameter values for model training.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data scientists with existing knowledge of Python and machine learning frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow, who want to build and operate machine learning solutions in the cloud. This Specialization teaches learners how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. They will learn how to manage Azure resources for machine learning; run experiments and train models; deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions; and implement responsible machine learning. They will also learn to use Azure Databricks to explore, prepare, and model data; and integrate Databricks machine learning processes with Azure Machine Learning. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure. The certification exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge and expertise operate machine learning solutions at cloud scale using Azure Machine Learning. This specialization teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring in Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.