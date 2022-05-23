About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience of training machine learning models with Python and open-source frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow.

Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to use the Azure Machine Learning Python SDK to create and manage enterprise-ready ML solutions.

Skills you will gain

  • Work with Data and Compute in Azure Machine Learning
  • Use the Azure Machine Learning SDK to train a model
  • Select models and protect sensitive data
  • Orchestrate pipelines and deploy real-time machine learning services with Azure Machine Learning
  • Deploy batch inference pipelines and tune hyperparameters with Azure Machine Learning
Experience of training machine learning models with Python and open-source frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Use the Azure Machine Learning SDK to train a model

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 21 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Work with Data and Compute in Azure Machine Learning

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 9 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Orchestrate pipelines and deploy real-time machine learning services with Azure Machine Learning

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 7 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Deploy batch inference pipelines and tune hyperparameters with Azure Machine Learning

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 6 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

