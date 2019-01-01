Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build and Operate Machine Learning Solutions with Azure by Microsoft
About the Course
Azure Machine Learning is a cloud platform for training, deploying, managing, and monitoring machine learning models. In this course, you will learn how to use the Azure Machine Learning Python SDK to create and manage enterprise-ready ML solutions.
This is the third course in a five-course program that prepares you to take the DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azurecertification exam.
The certification exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge and expertise operate machine learning solutions at a cloud-scale using Azure Machine Learning. This specialization teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring in Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam.
This Specialization is intended for data scientists with existing knowledge of Python and machine learning frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow, who want to build and operate machine learning solutions in the cloud. It teaches data scientists how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to manage Azure resources for machine learning; run experiments and train models; deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions, and implement responsible machine learning. They will also learn to use Azure Databricks to explore, prepare, and model data; and integrate Databricks machine learning processes with Azure Machine Learning....