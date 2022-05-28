In this course, you will learn how to harness the power of Apache Spark and powerful clusters running on the Azure Databricks platform to run data science workloads in the cloud.
This is the fourth course in a five-course program that prepares you to take the DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azurec ertification exam. The certification exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge and expertise operate machine learning solutions at a cloud-scale using Azure Machine Learning. This specialization teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring in Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. This Specialization is intended for data scientists with existing knowledge of Python and machine learning frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow, who want to build and operate machine learning solutions in the cloud. It teaches data scientists how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. Students will learn how to manage Azure resources for machine learning; run experiments and train models; deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions, and implement responsible machine learning. They will also learn to use Azure Databricks to explore, prepare, and model data; and integrate Databricks machine learning processes with Azure Machine Learning.