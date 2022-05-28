About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Intermediate Level

Experience of using Python to explore data and train machine learning models with open-source frameworks, like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and TensorFlow.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to harness the power of Apache Spark and powerful clusters running on the Azure Databricks platform to run data science workloads.

Skills you will gain

  • Perform machine learning with Azure Databricks
  • Work with User-Defined Function (UDF) in Azure databricks
  • Work with DataFrames in Azure databricks
  • Use Azure Databricks and the Apache Spark notebook to process large amounts of data
  • Build and query a Delta Lake
Instructor

Offered by

Microsoft

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Azure Databricks

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Working with data in Azure Databricks

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 10 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Processing data in Azure Databricks

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Get started with Databricks and machine learning

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 11 readings, 8 quizzes

About the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization

