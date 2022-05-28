Machine learning is at the core of artificial intelligence, and many modern applications and services depend on predictive machine learning models. Training a machine learning model is an iterative process that requires time and compute resources. Automated machine learning can help make it easier. In this course, you will learn how to use Azure Machine Learning to create and publish models without writing code.
This course is part of the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
General programming knowledge or experience would be beneficial. You need to have basic computer literacy and proficiency in the English language.
- Machine Learning
- Supervised Learning
- Regression Analysis
- regression
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Use Automated Machine Learning in Azure Machine Learning
Training a machine learning model is an iterative process that requires time and compute resources. Automated machine learning can help make it easier. In this module, you'll learn how to identify different kinds of machine learning model and how to use the automated machine learning capability of Azure Machine Learning to train and deploy a predictive model.
Create a Regression Model with Azure Machine Learning Designer
Regression is a supervised machine learning technique used to predict numeric values. in this module, you will learn how to create regression models using Azure Machine Learning designer.
Create a Classification Model with Azure AI
Classification is a supervised machine learning technique used to predict categories or classes. In this module, you will learn how to create classification models using Azure Machine Learning designer.
Create a Clustering Model with Azure AI
Clustering is an unsupervised machine learning technique used to group similar entities based on their features. In this module, you will learn how to create clustering models using Azure Machine Learning designer.
About the Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
This Specialization is intended for data scientists with existing knowledge of Python and machine learning frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow, who want to build and operate machine learning solutions in the cloud. This Specialization teaches learners how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. They will learn how to manage Azure resources for machine learning; run experiments and train models; deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions; and implement responsible machine learning. They will also learn to use Azure Databricks to explore, prepare, and model data; and integrate Databricks machine learning processes with Azure Machine Learning. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure. The certification exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge and expertise operate machine learning solutions at cloud scale using Azure Machine Learning. This specialization teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring in Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure.
