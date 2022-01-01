University of Michigan
It's important to learn about applied machine learning if you want to pursue a career in it or if you want to know how to use it in data analysis. Applied machine learning can be used to solve problems and collect insights from big data sets. When you learn machine learning fundamentals, you will be able to do predictive analysis, data analysis, and text mining. You'll be able to apply different programming languages and platforms to the data problems faced in your organization. Applied machine learning can help you pull insights and make decisions from the information that has been collecting for a long time.
Career opportunities that arise from learning applied machine learning are mostly in computer programming. Applied machine learning, also known as automatic machine learning or AutoML, involves using computer languages for data analysis of large data. Being able to create the programs to do this is important. It is also useful to understand the power and limitations of applied machine learning if you will be using reports and making decisions based on applied machine learning. More and more management information systems include aspects of applied machine learning. This makes the field more useful to those who use data in their daily work.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn applied machine learning in several languages and platforms, including Python, Matlab, Google Cloud, H20 in R, and TensorFlow. Some courses cover programming languages, and others look at how machine learning is applied to decision making in specific fields. Most courses are at an intermediate level, but a few offer a beginner-level introduction to the fundamentals of applied machine learning and how to chart, plot, and mine text to make big data usable. The courses include lectures, readings, and projects so that you can apply what you learn. Some courses stand alone, and others are part of Specializations and Professional Certificates.