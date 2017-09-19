This course will introduce the learner to text mining and text manipulation basics. The course begins with an understanding of how text is handled by python, the structure of text both to the machine and to humans, and an overview of the nltk framework for manipulating text. The second week focuses on common manipulation needs, including regular expressions (searching for text), cleaning text, and preparing text for use by machine learning processes. The third week will apply basic natural language processing methods to text, and demonstrate how text classification is accomplished. The final week will explore more advanced methods for detecting the topics in documents and grouping them by similarity (topic modelling).
This course is part of the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Understand how text is handled in Python
Apply basic natural language processing methods
Write code that groups documents by topic
Describe the nltk framework for manipulating text
- Natural Language Toolkit (NLTK)
- Text Mining
- Python Programming
- Natural Language Processing
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Module 1: Working with Text in Python
Module 2: Basic Natural Language Processing
Module 3: Classification of Text
Module 4: Topic Modeling
Nice experience..Thanks to Resp.Professor for clear the concepts so deeply and enhancing the knowledge in right path..Niceever and helpful course..Thanks to team & university..
Excellent course to get started with text mining and NLP with Python. The course goes over the most essential elements involved with dealing with free text. Definitely worth the time I spent on it.
The instruction and explanation of key concepts was fantastic, but the instruction on the actual coding was very lacking, even compared with the other courses in this specialization.
Excellent course! Video lectures are high quality, with realistic problems and applications. Exercises are reasonably challenging, and all quite fun to do! Strongly recommend this course
The 5 courses in this University of Michigan specialization introduce learners to data science through the python programming language. This skills-based specialization is intended for learners who have a basic python or programming background, and want to apply statistical, machine learning, information visualization, text analysis, and social network analysis techniques through popular python toolkits such as pandas, matplotlib, scikit-learn, nltk, and networkx to gain insight into their data.
