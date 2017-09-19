About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how text is handled in Python

  • Apply basic natural language processing methods

  • Write code that groups documents by topic

  • Describe the nltk framework for manipulating text

Skills you will gain

  • Natural Language Toolkit (NLTK)
  • Text Mining
  • Python Programming
  • Natural Language Processing
Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Module 1: Working with Text in Python

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 2: Basic Natural Language Processing

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3: Classification of Text

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Module 4: Topic Modeling

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization

Applied Data Science with Python

