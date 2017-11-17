About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Represent and manipulate networked data using the NetworkX library

  • Analyze the connectivity of a network

  • Measure the importance or centrality of a node in a network

  • Predict the evolution of networks over time

Skills you will gain

  • Graph Theory
  • Network Analysis
  • Python Programming
  • Social Network Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Why Study Networks and Basics on NetworkX

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Network Connectivity

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Influence Measures and Network Centralization

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Network Evolution

9 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 51 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

