This course will introduce the learner to network analysis through tutorials using the NetworkX library. The course begins with an understanding of what network analysis is and motivations for why we might model phenomena as networks. The second week introduces the concept of connectivity and network robustness. The third week will explore ways of measuring the importance or centrality of a node in a network. The final week will explore the evolution of networks over time and cover models of network generation and the link prediction problem.
This course is part of the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Represent and manipulate networked data using the NetworkX library
Analyze the connectivity of a network
Measure the importance or centrality of a node in a network
Predict the evolution of networks over time
Skills you will gain
- Graph Theory
- Network Analysis
- Python Programming
- Social Network Analysis
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why Study Networks and Basics on NetworkX
Module One introduces you to different types of networks in the real world and why we study them. You'll learn about the basic elements of networks, as well as different types of networks. You'll also learn how to represent and manipulate networked data using the NetworkX library. The assignment will give you an opportunity to use NetworkX to analyze a networked dataset of employees in a small company.
Network Connectivity
In Module Two you'll learn how to analyze the connectivity of a network based on measures of distance, reachability, and redundancy of paths between nodes. In the assignment, you will practice using NetworkX to compute measures of connectivity of a network of email communication among the employees of a mid-size manufacturing company.
Influence Measures and Network Centralization
In Module Three, you'll explore ways of measuring the importance or centrality of a node in a network, using measures such as Degree, Closeness, and Betweenness centrality, Page Rank, and Hubs and Authorities. You'll learn about the assumptions each measure makes, the algorithms we can use to compute them, and the different functions available on NetworkX to measure centrality. In the assignment, you'll practice choosing the most appropriate centrality measure on a real-world setting.
Network Evolution
In Module Four, you'll explore the evolution of networks over time, including the different models that generate networks with realistic features, such as the Preferential Attachment Model and Small World Networks. You will also explore the link prediction problem, where you will learn useful features that can predict whether a pair of disconnected nodes will be connected in the future. In the assignment, you will be challenged to identify which model generated a given network. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to combine different concepts of the course by predicting the salary, position, and future connections of the employees of a company using their logs of email exchanges.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.03%
- 4 stars20%
- 3 stars4.05%
- 2 stars1.01%
- 1 star0.89%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLIED SOCIAL NETWORK ANALYSIS IN PYTHON
This course contains many important concepts of Graph Theory and Network Analysis. The explanation is clear and neat. Also, the assignments are fun and comprehensible.
Very helpful courses. I was able to review and got much better at some things I already knew like data visualization and was able to explore some new areas like network analysis.
It was an easy introductory course that is well structured and well explained. Took me roughly a weekend and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Hope the professor follows up with more advanced material.
Great class for an introduction to networks.I didn't give it 5 stars because it didn't give me enough information to apply the concepts learned to real life projects.
About the Applied Data Science with Python Specialization
The 5 courses in this University of Michigan specialization introduce learners to data science through the python programming language. This skills-based specialization is intended for learners who have a basic python or programming background, and want to apply statistical, machine learning, information visualization, text analysis, and social network analysis techniques through popular python toolkits such as pandas, matplotlib, scikit-learn, nltk, and networkx to gain insight into their data.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.