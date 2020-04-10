About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define networks and discover the languages networks use.

  • Analyze a social network through data wrangling and visualizing a network.

  • Discuss what mechanisms generate networks.

  • Examine social networks analysis using case studies.

Course 3 of 5 in the
Computational Social Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started and Formalizing Networks

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Social Network Analysis

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Analyzing a Network with Software

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 73 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Network Evolution

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 57 min)

About the Computational Social Science Specialization

Computational Social Science

