About this Course

5,022 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction and Schelling's Segregation Model

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 20 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Diffusion in Small Worlds

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Complex Contagions and the Weakness of Long Ties

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Emperor's Dilemma and the Spread of Unpopular Norms

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 17 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM NETWORK DYNAMICS OF SOCIAL BEHAVIOR

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder