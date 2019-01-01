Governance and Society

Governance and society courses address the role of governments and the behaviors of individuals and societies, both normal and abnormal. Subtopics include international relations, policy, criminology, and racial and ethnic relations....

Economics

Education

Law

Earn Your Degree

Imperial College London

100% ONLINE
O.P. Jindal Global University

100% ONLINE
O.P. Jindal Global University

100% ONLINE
University of Michigan

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Introductory Governance and Society Courses

Free
Refugees in the 21st Century
University of London
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Governance and Society Courses

Free
COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Johns Hopkins University
Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences
University of Amsterdam
Free
English for Journalism
University of Pennsylvania
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Governance and Society

Methods and Statistics in Social Sciences
University of Amsterdam
Business Strategies for A Better World
University of Pennsylvania
Foundations of Global Health
Johns Hopkins University
You are Currently on slide 1

Discover the World of Public Goods

Free
COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Johns Hopkins University
Free
How to Change the World
Wesleyan University
Free
Critical Issues in Urban Education
The University of Chicago
Free
Journalism Skills for Engaged Citizens
The University of Melbourne
You are Currently on slide 1

Learn about race, inequality, and social justice

Anti-Racism I
University of Colorado Boulder
Free
Race and Cultural Diversity in American Life and History
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Free
Police Brutality in America Teach-Out
University of Michigan
Free
Human Rights for Open Societies
Utrecht University
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Governance and Society

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder