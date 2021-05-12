About this Course

5,292 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o specific background required

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

N​o specific background required

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

The Fundamentals of a Racist Culture

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Race, Police and Justice in the United States

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 15 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Building The #BlackLivesMatter Movement

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The Future of #BlackLivesMatter

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 9 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BLACK LIVES MATTER

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder