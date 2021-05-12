The #BlackLivesMatter movement is the most significant political movement in African American life in the United States in the last fifty years. BLM leaders denounced anti-black racism, white supremacy, and police brutality and reshaped how we think about gender, sexuality, social justice, economic injustice, and crime. The movement is grounded in a long history of African American activism. From slave revolts to the Black Panther Party, from the founding of the Congressional Black Caucus, to the eruption of the #BLM Movements, this course is an interdisciplinary and historical exploration of the BlackLivesMatter movement.
No specific background required
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Fundamentals of a Racist Culture
In this module, learners will study the fundamentals of a "Racist Culture." Learners will analyze the history of racism in America, the making of the conservative movement and the diversity of African American communities. Learners must receive a passing grade (80%) on all quizzes. Discussion boards are optional.
Race, Police and Justice in the United States
In this module, learners will study the relationship between race and policing in the United States, by analyzing the history of policing, racial relations during the Obama Presidency and the tensions revealed by the killing of Trayvon Martin. Learners must receive a passing grade (80%) on all quizzes. Discussion boards are optional.
Building The #BlackLivesMatter Movement
In this module, learners will study the politics, the people and the organization of the Black Lives Matter movement. Learners must receive a passing grade (80%) on all quizzes. Discussion boards are optional.
The Future of #BlackLivesMatter
In this module, learners will study the future of the Black Lives Matter movement, by analyzing the George Floyd moment, the globalization of the movement, and future political options. Learners must receive a passing grade (80%) on all quizzes. Discussion boards are optional.
This course was very informative. I am thankful to Dr. Cabello for putting this course together and for offering it free to JHU students.
Succinct yet easy-to-understand presentation of difficult materials. Well done!
I can't even begn to say how much I have learned. Outstanding course, lots to think about and Do.
