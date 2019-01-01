History

History courses investigate ancient and modern events and social trends. Explore themes such as war, imperialism, and globalization, and study the history of specific groups or time periods through courses on black history, women's history, and more....

Music and Art

Philosophy

Earn Your Degree

University of North Texas

100% ONLINE
University of Minnesota

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Ancient History Brought to Life

Free
The Ancient Greeks
Wesleyan University
Free
Wonders of Ancient Egypt
University of Pennsylvania
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular History Courses

Free
Indigenous Canada
University of Alberta
Free
English Composition I
Duke University
Fashion as Design
The Museum of Modern Art
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in History

Free
Indigenous Canada
University of Alberta
You are Currently on slide 1

Contemporary History

Free
Feminism and Social Justice
University of California, Santa Cruz
Free
Russian History: from Lenin to Putin
University of California, Santa Cruz
You are Currently on slide 1

Top Rated History Courses

Free
Roman Architecture
Yale University
Free
In the Studio: Postwar Abstract Painting
The Museum of Modern Art
Free
Mountains 101
University of Alberta
Free
El Valle de los Reyes
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
You are Currently on slide 1

Understand US Past & Present

Free
Age of Jefferson
University of Virginia
Free
The Kennedy Half Century
University of Virginia
You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about History

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder