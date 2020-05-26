About this Course

Learner Career Outcomes

10%

started a new career after completing these courses

10%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week One | Introduction to the English Legal System

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 17 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week Two | Constitutional Principles of the English Legal System

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week Three | The Court System

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week Four | Statutes

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 15 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

