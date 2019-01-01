Profile

Charlotte Crilly

Teaching Fellow

    Bio

    Charlotte Crilly is a Teaching Fellow on the University of London Undergraduate Laws Programme, and an Associate Lecturer and Consultant at the Open University. She has previously taught at BPP University Law School. Charlotte has worked as a qualified solicitor in legal private practice and as an Advisory Lawyer in Government. For many years she was a lawyer in the Public Law team at the Law Commission, and she has also has experience as a freelance Legal Research and Policy Consultant. Charlotte has an LLM from University College London and an MA Jurisprudence (Law) from the University of Oxford. She is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

    Courses

    Introduction to English Common Law

