Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No educational background is required. An interest in current affairs, the rule of law or politics will enable you to get the most out of the course.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • By the end of this course, you should be able to engage critically with the core requirements of the Rule of Law

  • By the end of this course, you should be able to explain why and how the Rule of Law is best protected

  • By the end of this course, you should be able to apply Rule of Law principles to issues in everyday life

  • By the end of this course, you should be able to construct and evaluate arguments about justice

Skills you will gain

  • Legal Terminology
  • Participatory Politics
  • Legal Analysis
  • Common Law
  • Civic Engagement
University of London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

A Potted History of the Rule of Law

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min), 11 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Judges: Independence, Tenure and Appointment

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What does it mean to be equal before the law?

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Access to Justice

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 136 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

