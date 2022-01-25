About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior knowledge required

Interest in law, politics and digital governance

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Beginner Level

No prior knowledge required

Interest in law, politics and digital governance

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Erasmus University Rotterdam

University of Leeds

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Welcome to the MOOC on Digital Governance

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week 2

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Law in the Digital Age

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading
Week 3

4 hours to complete

E-Democracy

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

3 hours to complete

Automation of Government Administration

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings

