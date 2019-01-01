Konstantinos Stylianou’s (LLB, LLM, LLM, SJD (PhD in Law) 2015) focus lies in EU and US competition law, regulatory theory, blockchain, and communications law. Most of his work has been conducted in collaboration with computer scientists or economists and has a strong interdisciplinary element to it. At Leeds, he is an Assistant Professor and the Deputy Director of the Centre for Business Law and Practice. In 2020 he was appointed to the Greek government’s lawmaking commission on the modernization of competition law, and he also serves on the advisory board of the Internet Commission (UK), and on the academic advisory board of the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA). In the past, he has been appointed Visiting Scientist at Brown University School of Computer Science, Visiting Scholar at Oxford University Centre for Socio-legal Studies and at TU Delft, he has delivered training on EU and US telecommunications law at Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, he has been involved in the public consultation and drafting of the Brazilian net neutrality rules in 2014-5, and has gained working experience at the Council of Europe, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, the Berkman Center at Harvard, and the European Platform for Regulatory Authorities. He has also provided consulting services to a major international internet search company and to a number of start-up firms. He has published in European and US journals/volumes, as well as numerous op-eds in public outlets. His research has been supported by grants among others from the European Union, the Swedish Competition Authority, Facebook, Google, FGV, Brown University, the Swedish Network for European Legal Studies, the Fulbright Foundation, the Onassis Foundation, the Koch Foundation, the Institute for Humane Studies, and the National Scholarship Foundation.