Dr Ittai Bar-Siman-Tov is an Associate Professor (Senior Lecturer) at Bar Ilan University Faculty of Law, Head of BIU Innovation Lab for Law, Data-Science and Digital Ethics, member of the Executive Board of Bar Ilan University’s Data-Science Institute, and co-director of the dual degree program in law and political science. He is also Senior Fellow in the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence on Digital Governance (DIGOV), General Editor of the international journal The Theory and Practice of Legislation, and founding Co-Chair of the Israeli Association of Legislation. Before joining Bar-Ilan, he was an Associate in- Law at Columbia Law School. He has previously served as a senior law clerk for Justice Dorit Beinisch at the Supreme Court of Israel, and as research assistant to Professor Menahem Elon, former deputy Chief-Justice of the Supreme Court of Israel. Dr Bar-Siman-Tov obtained his JSD and LLM from Columbia Law School, where he was a James Kent Scholar, Fulbright Scholar, Fischman Scholar, and Morris Fellow. He received his LLB, magna cum laude, from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Dr Bar-Siman-Tov's research interests include, inter alia, legislation and regulation, constitutional law, and the interactions between law and big data/ data science. Dr. Bar-Siman-Tov's scholarship has been published, inter alia, in the Georgetown Law Journal; Boston University Law Review; American Journal of Comparative Law; and Regulation and Governance. His scholarship received multiple awards (including, among others, the Giandomenico Majone Prize, awarded by the European Consortium for Political Research’s Standing Group on Regulatory Governance; the Gorney Prize for Outstanding Research in Public Law, awarded by the Israeli Association of Public Law; and the Cheshin Prize for Academic Excellence in Law) and research grants (including, inter alia, from the German-Israeli Foundation for Scientific Research and Development; the Israel Science Foundation; the Ministry of Science and Technology; and the Israel National Institute for Health Policy Research). Dr. Bar-Siman-Tov was also named one of the Most Inspiring Professors in Israel by The National Union of Israeli Students, and was awarded the University Award for Excellence in Teaching.