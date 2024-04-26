Whizlabs
Data Governance with Databricks
Data Governance with Databricks

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to integrate AWS with Databricks.

  • Learn Data Lineage, Databricks Tags and Data Catalog in Databricks.

  • Learn to implement RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) in Databricks.

Assessments

12 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of Data Governance with Databricks course. This week, you will learn about Introduction to Databricks on AWS. Additionally, you will learn about the benefits and features of Databricks and AWS Integration.

This week, we learn Data Classification Techniques including Data Lineage and Impact Analysis and Metadata Management and Data Catalogs. We will also learn about the Data Profiling and Quality Assessment, Data Cleansing Techniques and implement Data Cleansing Pipelines in Databricks.

This week, we will learn about RBAC, Data Access Control Models and Data security policies in Databricks. We will also learn how to implement RBAC in Databricks, and Data Security Best practices.

This week, we will learn about Data Governance in Data Pipelines including Data Lineage in Data Pipelines, ETL/ELT processes, Data Versiong and Change Data Capture. We will also about Data Governance Best Practices and Tools including Continuous Improvement of Data Governance Processes and implementation and applying best practices in Data goverance.

