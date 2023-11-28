Welcome to the Fundamentals of Data Governance course. This program will equip you with fundamental knowledge in data governance, enabling you to create and apply an all-encompassing framework for data governance that ensures data integrity, security, adherence to regulations, and proficient data handling in a company.
Roles and Responsibilities in Data Governance
Data Governance Framework
Security and Compliance in Data Governance
Welcome to the Fundamentals of Data Governance Course. This course will help you gain fundamental knowledge on data governance, which will make you capable of developing and implementing a comprehensive data governance framework to ensure data quality, security, compliance, and efficient data management within an organization. This course is beneficial to the freshers and data professionals who are looking to deepen their knowledge of Data Governance and apply it to real-life scenarios.
Data governance refers to the overall management of the availability, usability, integrity, and security of the data employed in an organization. It's a set of practices and processes which help to ensure that data is used efficiently and effectively to support business objectives. Key aspects of data governance include ensuring data quality, establishing data management policies, implementing data security and privacy, assigning data roles, and managing compliance and regulatory Requirements.
Data governance is crucial in the modern data-driven business environment, as it encompasses various practices that ensure the proper management and use of data. In essence, it is about having clear policies, procedures, and standards for handling data within an organization.
One of the primary reasons for its importance is the role of data in decision-making. Companies increasingly rely on data to make informed decisions, and the quality of these decisions is directly tied to the quality of the data. Data governance ensures that data is accurate, consistent, and reliable, thus fostering better decision-making.
Data governance is a comprehensive approach to managing the availability, usability, integrity, and security of the data in enterprise systems, based on internal data standards and policies that also control data usage. Effective data governance ensures that data is consistent and trustworthy and doesn't get misused. Here are the key components of data governance:
1. Data Quality: This involves ensuring that data is accurate, complete, and reliable. It involves processes and technologies for data cleansing, validation, and enrichment.
2. Data Stewardship: Data stewards are responsible for managing data assets. They ensure that the data governance policies are implemented and adhered to. They act as a bridge between the IT and business sides of an organization.
3. Policies and Standards: This includes developing and enforcing policies and procedures for data management. This can involve setting standards for data quality, data access, and data lifecycle management.
4. Data Privacy and Security: Ensuring that sensitive data is protected through encryption, access controls, and other security measures. Compliance with regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, or CCPA is critical in this aspect.
5. Regulatory Compliance and Reporting: Ensuring that data governance policies comply with relevant laws and regulations. This includes creating reports and documentation for regulatory bodies when necessary.
6. Audit and Monitoring: Regularly reviewing data governance practices to ensure compliance with policies and standards. This includes monitoring data access and usage.