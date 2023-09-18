Data Governance with Databricks is a meticulously designed course to help you understand and implement efficient data governance in your organization. The course begins by familiarizing you with the key principles of data governance and the role of Databricks in facilitating effective governance of data. This is followed by a deep dive into the core components of data governance such as frameworks, policies, roles, and regulatory considerations, as well as data quality and metadata management.
Understand essential data governance components, exploring its significance in modern organizations and Databricks' instrumental role.
Dive deep into governance foundations, from defining governance, frameworks, policies, and roles, to mastering data quality and metadata management.
Grasp practical applications of Databricks, mastering data management, governance workflow design, data cataloging, and ensuring robust security.
Embrace best practices, drawing insights from real-world case studies, ensuring effective, collaborative, and automated data governance.
This module serves as your initiation into the realm of data governance and Databricks. Starting from an overview of data governance and its importance, you will delve into its key components, frameworks, and policies. This module will also introduce you to Databricks and its role in facilitating data governance, setting the foundation for the next module's practical application.
Building on the fundamentals from the first module, Module 2 takes you on a journey of practical application of data governance using Databricks. You'll learn how to leverage Databricks for data management, implementing governance workflows, and managing data security. The module concludes with best practices for data governance with Databricks and a close look at real-world case studies. By the end of this module, you'll be able to apply your learned knowledge to actual scenarios.
This course delves into understanding and implementing effective data governance, focusing on Databricks' role in the process.
The first module will give a comprehensive overview of data governance, its components, frameworks, and policies, and introduce Databricks and its role.
The second module focuses on the practical application of data governance using Databricks, from data management, governance workflows, to best practices.