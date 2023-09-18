Board Infinity
Data Governance with Databricks
Board Infinity

Data Governance with Databricks

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand essential data governance components, exploring its significance in modern organizations and Databricks' instrumental role.

  • Dive deep into governance foundations, from defining governance, frameworks, policies, and roles, to mastering data quality and metadata management.

  • Grasp practical applications of Databricks, mastering data management, governance workflow design, data cataloging, and ensuring robust security.

  • Embrace best practices, drawing insights from real-world case studies, ensuring effective, collaborative, and automated data governance.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

6 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

This module serves as your initiation into the realm of data governance and Databricks. Starting from an overview of data governance and its importance, you will delve into its key components, frameworks, and policies. This module will also introduce you to Databricks and its role in facilitating data governance, setting the foundation for the next module's practical application.

What's included

12 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Building on the fundamentals from the first module, Module 2 takes you on a journey of practical application of data governance using Databricks. You'll learn how to leverage Databricks for data management, implementing governance workflows, and managing data security. The module concludes with best practices for data governance with Databricks and a close look at real-world case studies. By the end of this module, you'll be able to apply your learned knowledge to actual scenarios.

What's included

13 videos4 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions