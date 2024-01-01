Profile

Board Infinity

Instructor

    Courses - English

    .Net Full Stack Foundation

    AI-Driven Attribution Testing

    ASP.NET Core Foundation

    Ajax Basics

    Android Architecture/Multimedia Framework

    Backend Development for .Net Full Stack

    Backend Development using ASP.Net

    Build a Webpage with HTML and CSS

    Building RESTful APIs with Node.js and Express

    Building React Application using ASP.NET MVC5

    Building Services with ASP.NET Web API

    Building a Complete MEAN Stack Application

    C# for .NET Developers

    Cloud FinOps

    Cloud FinOps Strategies

    Cohere - An Introduction

    Data Governance with Databricks

    Data Structures & Backend with Java

    Data Visualization with Tableau

    Dataplex by Google Cloud

    Dive Deep into Python

    Excel Essentials and Beyond

    Executing Full Text Queries with Elasticsearch

    Executing the Iteration & PI with SAFe

    Fluent Assertion

    Frontend Development using Angular

    Frontend Development using React

    Frontend for Java Full Stack Development

    Fundamentals Of Microfrontends

    Fundamentals Of NgRx

    Fundamentals of Cloud FinOps

    Fundamentals of Flux

    Fundamentals of Java Programming

    Fundamentals of NestJS

    Fundamentals of NuxtJS

    Fundamentals of VueJS

    Generative AI in HR - Impact and Application of Gen AI

    Getting Started with Cloud Foundry

    Google Cloud DevOps Fundamentals

    Google Cloud Native Fundamentals

    Google Cloud VMware Engine

    Introduction to .NET Core

    Introduction to DevSecOps

    Introduction to Replit and Ghostwriter

    Introduction to SAFe: Navigating Scaled Agile Framework

    Introduction to Technical Writing

    Iteration Planning and PI in Scaled Agile Framework

    JavaScript for Web Development

    Kali Linux

    Libraries and Frameworks for Frontend Development

    MOQ

    Mastering Cloud FinOps

    Mastering Laravel Framework and PHP

    Microservices and Deployment by using ASP.NET

    Power BI Desktop - Query Editor Master Data Transformation

    React Fundamentals

    Security for Artificial Intelligence Software and Services

    Snowflake - SnowPro Core Certification Preparation

    The Rise of Generative AI

    xUnit

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses