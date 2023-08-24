Board Infinity
AI-Driven Attribution Testing
What you'll learn

  • Define the relevance of attribution testing in a data-driven world.

  • Implement AI-Driven Attribution Testing in a real-world context.

  • Hands-On Experience with Machine Learning Algorithms.

  • Ethical and Future Considerations.

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

This foundational module offers an introduction to AI-Driven Attribution Testing and delves into the basics of Attribution Modeling. It provides a strong theoretical foundation to understand the importance and process of attribution testing in the era of AI.

What's included

10 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

The second module shifts gears towards practical application, teaching you how to implement AI-Driven Attribution Testing effectively. It also shares best practices through relevant case studies. The module wraps up with an exploration of future trends and ethical considerations in AI-Driven Attribution Testing.

What's included

11 videos4 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

