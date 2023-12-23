Board Infinity
Fundamentals of VueJS
Board Infinity

Fundamentals of VueJS

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the core principles of Vue.js, its significance in modern web development, and how to set up a development environment for Vue.js.

  • Develop interactive and responsive user interfaces by mastering data binding, event handling, and conditional rendering in Vue.js.

  • Create modular and maintainable web applications by building and effectively using components, and leveraging features like slots and scoped slots.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

5 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

In Module 1, "Introduction to VueJS and Basic Concepts," we lay the foundation for your journey into Vue.js, a versatile and progressive JavaScript framework for building web applications. In Lesson 1, you will gain an understanding of VueJS, set up your development environment, and create your first Vue application. In Lesson 2, we dive into data binding and event handling, covering topics such as data binding, event handling, and conditional rendering.

What's included

10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In Module 2, "Components and State Management," we delve deeper into Vue.js, focusing on building modular and scalable applications. Lesson 1 is all about components, where you will learn the essentials of creating and using components, passing props, emitting events, and working with slots and scoped slots. In Lesson 2, we explore state management in Vue, introducing Vuex as a state management library and guiding you through working with Vuex to handle complex application state.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions