Welcome to the "Fundamentals of VueJS" course, a comprehensive journey into the world of Vue.js, a versatile and progressive JavaScript framework for building modern web applications. This course is structured into two modules, each designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills needed to become proficient in Vue.js
Fundamentals of VueJS
Understand the core principles of Vue.js, its significance in modern web development, and how to set up a development environment for Vue.js.
Develop interactive and responsive user interfaces by mastering data binding, event handling, and conditional rendering in Vue.js.
Create modular and maintainable web applications by building and effectively using components, and leveraging features like slots and scoped slots.
There are 2 modules in this course
In Module 1, "Introduction to VueJS and Basic Concepts," we lay the foundation for your journey into Vue.js, a versatile and progressive JavaScript framework for building web applications. In Lesson 1, you will gain an understanding of VueJS, set up your development environment, and create your first Vue application. In Lesson 2, we dive into data binding and event handling, covering topics such as data binding, event handling, and conditional rendering.
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In Module 2, "Components and State Management," we delve deeper into Vue.js, focusing on building modular and scalable applications. Lesson 1 is all about components, where you will learn the essentials of creating and using components, passing props, emitting events, and working with slots and scoped slots. In Lesson 2, we explore state management in Vue, introducing Vuex as a state management library and guiding you through working with Vuex to handle complex application state.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
