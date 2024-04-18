Board Infinity
Power BI Desktop - Query Editor Master Data Transformation
Power BI Desktop - Query Editor Master Data Transformation

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain a comprehensive understanding of PowerBI, including setup, navigation, and data management with the PowerQuery Editor.

  • Learn to create sophisticated data visualizations and interactive dashboards for effective data storytelling.

  • Master the use of DAX for advanced data analysis, enhancing analytical depth and insight.

  • Understand and apply best practices for data security and handling to protect sensitive information within PowerBI.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

Module 1: Essentials of PowerBI: From Installation to Data Management provides a foundational journey through the capabilities of PowerBI, a leading data visualization tool. Starting with an overview, it guides you through installation, different offerings, and setting up your data connections. You'll learn to navigate the interface, utilize the PowerQuery Editor for data management, understand data transformations, and harness the power of DAX functions for advanced analysis. This module equips you with the skills to transform raw data into insightful visualizations.

Module 2: Advanced PowerBI: Visualization, Dashboards, and Security takes your PowerBI skills further, focusing on the intricacies of creating compelling visualizations and dashboards. Learn to establish and manage relationships between various data sources to ensure coherence in your reports. Dive into advanced visualization techniques across two sections for more impactful data presentations. Understand the critical aspects of data security and handling within PowerBI, and conclude with best practices to optimize your PowerBI projects for efficiency, effectiveness, and security.

Instructor

Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

