Microsoft
Skills you'll gain: Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Application Development, Theoretical Computer Science, SQL, Software Engineering, Microsoft Azure, Data Management, Statistical Programming, Mathematics, Software Engineering Tools, Databases, Apache, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Computational Logic
3.8
(35 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Big Data, Computer Architecture, Database Administration, NoSQL, Apache Spark, Data Architecture, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Data Management, PostgreSQL, Computer Programming, Apache, Statistical Programming
4.4
(2.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Big Data, Data Visualization, Data Warehousing, Computational Logic, Data Analysis Software, Computer Graphic Techniques, Business Intelligence, Computer Graphics, Programming Principles, Data Mining, Data Management, Business Analysis, Database Theory, Data Architecture, Computer Programming, Databases, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Data Analysis, Spreadsheet Software, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(988 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Project Management, Strategy and Operations, Computer Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Security Strategy, Relational Database, Data Management, Databases, Security Engineering, Data Warehousing, Data Architecture, Big Data, Database Administration, Data Lake, Apache, Computer Networking, Network Security, Distributed Computing Architecture
4.8
(770 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Algorithms, Big Data, Marketing, Theoretical Computer Science, Probability & Statistics, Graph Theory, Dimensionality Reduction, Analysis, General Statistics, Network Analysis, Machine Learning, Epidemiology, Data Analysis, Data Management, Communication, Statistical Programming, Bioinformatics, Experiment, Mathematics
4.5
(182 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Alibaba Cloud Academy
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Data Analysis, Machine Learning, Big Data, Business Analysis, Machine Learning Algorithms, Cloud Computing, Accounting, Data Management, Analytics, Financial Analysis
4.4
(47 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Cloud Platforms, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Data Analysis, Data Management, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, Google Cloud Platform, Machine Learning, SQL, Statistical Programming, Web Development
4.3
(108 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Data integration is the process used in computing environments to consolidate data from different sources. This consolidated data is usually stored at a data warehouse, which can handle large volumes of big data. Data integration is often the precursor to other processes like data analysis, reporting, and forecasting.
In business, data integration creates valuable insights for companies, by combining business processes and technical systems from a wide variety of sources. It gives businesses a holistic view of their data. In turn, this helps companies to run other applications that provide further data insights around a company's data assets.
Learning about data integration can teach you skills and concepts for creating data integration workflows and for designing data warehouses. You can accumulate new insights about open source products while learning how to use data science information to organize pivot tables and explore data integration workflows. For anyone interested in becoming a data system administrator or data warehouse developer, these are fundamental skills to have. Additionally, learning about data integration will give you background theory and concepts for understanding software architecture, maturity models, and management practices.
Data integration careers are worth pursuing, as there are many jobs available like scrum masters, data integration engineers, data integration analysts, data integration developers, and similar roles that can offer you a strong career path. These jobs are available in government work, retail, finance, healthcare, and other fields. They offer high pay, interesting work, and flexibility to move into similar data warehousing roles.
If you are currently an information sciences or business technology professional and looking to grow your knowledge of coding and data integration, then online courses will be able to satisfy that requirement. Online courses will give you the fundamental knowledge and specific skills in data integration and data warehousing to make a difference in your career. Once you move through a variety of online courses about data integration, you will likely be able to move successfully in data software and data integration concepts on any kind of data warehouse development project.