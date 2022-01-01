About this Professional Certificate

This Professional Certificate is for anyone who wants to develop job-ready skills, tools, and a portfolio for an entry-level data engineer position. Throughout the self-paced online courses, you will immerse yourself in the role of a data engineer and acquire the essential skills you need to work with a range of tools and databases to design, deploy, and manage structured and unstructured data. By the end of this Professional Certificate, you will be able to explain and perform the key tasks required in a data engineering role. You will use the Python programming language and Linux/UNIX shell scripts to extract, transform and load (ETL) data. You will work with Relational Databases (RDBMS) and query data using SQL statements. You will use NoSQL databases and unstructured data. You will be introduced to Big Data and work with Big Data engines like Hadoop and Spark. You will gain experience with creating Data Warehouses and utilize Business Intelligence tools to analyze and extract insights. Each course includes numerous hands-on labs & projects to apply the concepts and skills you learn. The program will culminate in a Capstone Project where you will bring together all of these skills to develop and implement an entire data platform with various data repositories and pipelines to address a real-world inspired data analytics problem. This program does not require any prior data engineering, or programming experience.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 15 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 15 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

There are 13 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Data Engineering

4.8
stars
768 ratings
175 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Python for Data Science, AI & Development

4.6
stars
26,349 ratings
4,414 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Python Project for Data Engineering

4.6
stars
210 ratings
39 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Introduction to Relational Databases (RDBMS)

4.6
stars
145 ratings
25 reviews

