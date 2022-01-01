About this Professional Certificate

DevOps professionals are in high demand! According to a recent GitLab report, DevOps skills are expected to grow 122% over the next five years, making it one of the fastest growing skills in the workforce. This certificate will equip you with the key concepts and technical know-how to build your skills and knowledge of DevOps practices, tools and technologies and prepare you for an entry-level role in Software Engineering. The courses in this program will help you develop skill sets in a variety of DevOps philosophies and methodologies including Agile Development, Scrum Methodology, Cloud Native Architecture, Behavior and Test-Driven Development, and Zero Downtime Deployments. You will learn to program with the Python language and Linux shell scripts, create projects in GitHub, containerize and orchestrate your applications using Docker, Kubernetes & OpenShift, compose applications with microservices, employ serverless technologies, perform continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), develop testcases, ensure your code is secure, and monitor & troubleshoot your cloud deployments. Guided by experts at IBM, you will be prepared for success. Labs and projects in this certificate program are designed to equip job-ready hands-on skills that will help you launch a new career in a highly in-demand field. This professional certificate is suitable for both - those who have none or some programming experience, as well as those with and without college degrees.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 11 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
There are 13 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to DevOps

4.8
stars
389 ratings
114 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Introduction to Cloud Computing

4.7
stars
1,963 ratings
460 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum

4.9
stars
402 ratings
86 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting

4.7
stars
329 ratings
61 reviews

