IBM DevOps and Software Engineering Professional Certificate
Launch your DevOps and Software Engineering Career. Master DevOps, Agile, Scrum, CI/CD and Cloud Native with hands-on job-ready skills.
Offered By
What you will learn
Develop a DevOps mindset, practice Agile philosophy & Scrum methodology - essential to succeed in the era of Cloud Native Software Engineering
Create applications using Python language, using various programming constructs and logic, including functions, REST APIs, and libraries
Build applications composed of microservices and deploy using containers (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift) & serverless technologies
Employ tools for automation, continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) including Chef, Puppet, GitHub Actions, Tekton and Travis.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the courses in this Professional Certificate, you will develop a portfolio of projects to demonstrate your proficiency using various popular tools and technologies in DevOps and Cloud Native Software Engineering.
You will:
- Create applications using Python programming language, using different programming constructs and logic, including functions, REST APIs, and various Python libraries.
- Develop Linux Shell Scripts using Bash and automate repetitive tasks
- Create projects on GitHub and work with Git commands
- Build and deploy applications composed of several microservices and deploy them to cloud using containerization tools (such as Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift); and serverless technologies
- Employ various tools for automation, continuous integration (CI) and continuous deployment (CD) of software including Chef, Puppet, GitHub Actions, Tekton and Travis.
- Secure and Monitor your applications and cloud deployments using tools like sysdig and Prometheus.
Only basic compter and IT literacy is required. No prior programming experience or college degree is required.
There are 13 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to DevOps
DevOps skills are in demand! DevOps skills are expected to be one of the fastest-growing skills in the workforce. This course can be a first step in obtaining those skills.
Introduction to Cloud Computing
This course introduces you to the core concepts of cloud computing. You gain the foundational knowledge required for understanding cloud computing from a business perspective as also for becoming a cloud practitioner. You understand the definition and essential characteristics of cloud computing, its history, the business case for cloud computing, and emerging technology usecases enabled by cloud. We introduce you to some of the prominent service providers of our times (e.g. AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, etc.) the services they offer, and look at some case studies of cloud computing across industry verticals.
Introduction to Agile Development and Scrum
After successfully completing this course, you will be able to embrace the Agile concepts of adaptive planning, iterative development, and continuous improvement - resulting in early deliveries and value to customers. This course will benefit anyone who wants to get started with working the Agile way. It is particularly suitable for IT practitioners such as software developers, development managers, project managers, product managers, and executives.
Hands-on Introduction to Linux Commands and Shell Scripting
This course provides a practical introduction to Linux and commonly used Linux / UNIX shell commands. It teaches you the basics of Bash shell scripting to automate a variety of tasks. The course includes both video-based lectures as well as hands-on labs to practice and apply what you learn. You will have no-charge access to a virtual Linux server that you can access through your web browser, so you don't need to download and install anything to perform the labs.
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
