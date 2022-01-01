Vanderbilt University
Skills you'll gain: Android Development, Application Development, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Java (Software Platform), Java Programming, Javascript, Mobile Development, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Software Engineering, Software Engineering Tools, Software Testing, Web Development
4.5
(3.4k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Javascript, Mobile Development, Mongodb, NoSQL, Programming Principles, React (web framework), Software Engineering, Web, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(11.2k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 1-3 Months
Free
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Mobile Development, Computer Programming Tools, Mobile Development Tools, Application Development, Data Structures, Android Development, Data Management, Computer Programming, Software Engineering, Other Programming Languages, Theoretical Computer Science
4.4
(418 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
JetBrains
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Algorithms, Mobile Development, Language, Other Programming Languages, Programming Principles, Data Structures, Data Management, Java Programming, Computer Programming, Mathematics
4.7
(1.8k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
App development, also known as mobile app development, is the process of creating software applications for mobile devices. Apps are designed to take advantage of the particular form, function, and features of mobile devices and their respective operating systems. The business of app development is a highly profitable one, with recent estimates showing that by 2023, mobile app development may produce over $935 billion from a combination of in-app advertising and app downloads.
The main platform formats for app development are Android and iOS. Android apps generally use Java programming, and developers can seek help with the Android software development kit. Apps for the iOS platform are for the iPhone and iPad. Developers use the Objective-C coding language in an IDE (integrated development environment) called Xcode (Mac-only) to develop apps for the iPhone or iPad.
Learning coding and app development can bring you added skills and knowledge about mathematics, programming, software, and logistics. These insights can help you with a wide range of software projects. If you're a business person, you can learn to code your own app for your business needs. If you already work in a digital marketing agency, learning app development can set you up for a wide range of exciting projects.
Learning app development can also help you with thought processes, as most app development projects start with an idea. Then, move into design and development, followed by testing and launch, and finally any marketing and promotion you use to bring awareness to the app.
App developers may get hired by big technology companies, but there are many smaller companies that may hire app programmers strictly to conceive, create, and sell mobile apps. Software engineers are moving away from focusing their creative energies solely on designing entertainment and gaming apps and branching out instead to apps that can help people, like apps for travel, event planning apps, safety apps, parenting apps, health and fitness apps, and tax management apps.
When you take online courses to learn app development, you can learn the basics and form a fundamental understanding of software coding, Java programming, software testing, Logic programming, concurrent computing, and Android Studio. If you're learning iOS app development, taking online courses can teach you about user interface design, Swift programming, and basic knowledge of X-code. App development is a growing field, and when you take online courses, you can bolster your knowledge in a variety of ways that will help you in your software career.