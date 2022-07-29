This course is an ideal stepping stone if you want to become a mobile developer. We’ll introduce you to this career path and give you a high-level overview of programming and the tools needed to develop Android applications.
This course is part of the Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
Define the Fundamental concepts of Android app development
Set up and explore the Android Studio interface, configurations and built-in tools
Use Kotlin Playground
Create a simple Android app
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
About the Meta Android Developer Professional Certificate
Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This course will teach you the top Android programming languages and frameworks. By the end, you’ll create your own Android application.
