Android Studio is an integrated development environment (IDE) designed specifically for Android development. It’s the official IDE for Google’s Android operating system available on desktop, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Training, or a subscription-based service. The option to have it available in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) format makes it beneficial to Android developers due to the lower costs, scalability, and ease of upgrading.
Android Studio is important to learn for any Android Developer who wants the benefits of Android-specific tools and templates. It’s trusted by big names in tech such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp Messenger, Netflix, and others.
Companies are seeking Mobile Developers—and skills in Android are advantageous. One report shows Android job postings on Indeed increased by roughly 11 percent from May 2018 to May 2019. These stats especially favor those with Android Studio skills, which landed on cio.com’s Top 10 Developer Skills in 2020.
The skill building pays off: In May 2019, the average junior Android App Developer salary started at $98,000.
Some Android Studio roles available in the U.S. include CTO, UX Researcher, UX Designer, Android Architect, Product Designer, Visual Designer, Mobile Application Tester, Mobile Engineer, Android Developer, and others.
Courses offered through Coursera that teach Android Studio equip learners with knowledge in software testing; Android software development; Java programming; object-oriented programming; and more.
Lessons on Android Studio are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including Coursera Project Network, CentraleSupelec, Vanderbilt University, and other organizations. Learners can enjoy exploring Android Studio with instructors specializing in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Java, Android app components, and other topics. Course content on Android Studio is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
The skills and experience that you might need to already have before starting to learn Android Studio involve a solid grasp of mobile software development experience, mixed with a number of software programming languages like Java, XML, C++, SQL, and possibly Gradle, which is an integrated tool that runs from the Android Studio menu. You might also look to gain skills and experience in understanding Kotlin, which is the approved language for Android developers. You may be able to search for online courses that offer insights into Kotlin and Android development. More generally, your background and experience might also include excellent analytical skills, a good problem-solving attitude, the ability to work well with teams, and knowledge to interpret and follow technical plans.
Android app developers are best suited for work that involves Android Studio. They often have good knowledge of the Android platform, strong oral and written communication skills, good insights into user experience, and a background working with a code library. Working with Android Studio is the domain of thousands, maybe millions of software developers, mobile app developers, and Android engineers and developers. These people are focused on app development, they know how to write code and work with Android Studio to create amazing apps.
You might know if learning Android Studio is right for you if you have a passion for mobile software development, and specifically for building apps with Android Studio for the Android platform. If you’ve been an Apple/iOS fan for years, this might not be the right career step for you, although many app developers do work with both platforms. If you’re a beginner app developer, that’s OK, because Android Studio is a good choice for both a beginner app developer and a more experienced Android developer.
The types of places that hire people with a background in Android Studio are software development firms, large tech companies, multinational corporations, digital marketing agencies, and others. App development is a huge industry, and any good app developer can just about pick and choose a great job with an Android Studio background. Conversely, if you’re organized, independent, and entrepreneurial, you can start your own app development company, specializing in Android apps.